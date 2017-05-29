Uhuru cleared to seek re-election – Daily Nation
|
Daily Nation
|
Uhuru cleared to seek re-election
Daily Nation
Jubilee party Presidential candidate Uhuru Kenya and his running mate William Ruto show their certificate at Kenyatta International Convention Centre on May 29, 2017 after they were cleared by the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission.
Kenya President Kenyatta launches campaign amid concern over violence
Kenya election: Peter Gichira charged with attempted suicide
Eight candidates in the running for Kenya presidency
This post was syndicated from World - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!