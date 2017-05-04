UI 100-level Law Student Jumps to her Death During Freshers’ Week Show
Effiong Imarbong, a 100-level female law student of the University of Ibadan (UI) has died after jumping from a “dangerous position” at her hall of residence, the university management has said. A statement signed by the institution’s Director of Public Communications, Olatunji Oladejo, said Effiong died on Monday during a show at her hall of […]
