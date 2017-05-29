UI Students Disrupt Ajimobi’s Media Interactive Programme – Leadership Newspapers
|
Leadership Newspapers
|
UI Students Disrupt Ajimobi's Media Interactive Programme
Leadership Newspapers
The management of the University of Ibadan yesterday closed down the institution for three weeks following students' protest which disrupted the media interactive programme of the state governor, Senator Abiola Ajimobi. The institution's vice …
I will unveil my successor in 2018, says Ajimobi
Democracy Day: Your last two years is monumental failure – Accord Party tells Ajimobi
This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!