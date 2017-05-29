UI Students Disrupt Ajimobi’s Media Interactive Programme

Adebayo Waheed,

The management of the University of Ibadan yesterday closed down the institution for three weeks following students’ protest which disrupted the media interactive programme of the state governor, Senator Abiola Ajimobi.

The institution’s vice chancellor, Prof Abel Idowu Olayinka who disclosed that the school was shut on the order of the Senate to avert breakdown of law and order said it would reopen in July 17.

He disclosed that the first semester examination has been postponed and ordered the students to vacate the campus while post graduate students are expected to continue with their lectures.

He added that the first semester examinations would commence in July 17.

The protesting students have disrupted the media interactive programme organized by the Oyo State government to mark the sixth year anniversary of Governor Abiola Ajimobi-led administration in the state.

The live programme which was originally scheduled for the University’s International Conference Centre was moved to the studio of the Broadcasting Corporation of Oyo State (BCOS).

The students had on Saturday threatened to disrupt the governor’s programme, traffic flow along Sango-Ojoo-Oyo express road and shut down academic activities in the school on Tuesday .

The protesting students had declared a two-day protest against the failure of the management to put in place students welfare board, set up committee to look into the issue of hot plates in halls, “no ID card, no exam”.

When our correspondent visited the school on Monday, the students in their hundreds blocked all entries to the institution and major roads.

As a result, academic and non-academic activities were disrupted as students, staff and visitors were prevented entry.

Also vehicular movements within the school were at a halt.

Despite the presence of security agents, the protesting students, accused the school authority of not paying attention to their plight.

Policemen and security vehicles were seen parked at the University’s gate while another 20 police pick-up vans were stationed at the Sango Police station to prevent breakdown of law and order.

Meanwhile, the school management has said efforts were being made to ensure that identity cards are produced and distributed starting from the middle of June.

The management in a memo made available to newsmen, assured that no student of the University would be denied entry into the examination halls owing to non-possession of student identify card.

“The University management is not unmindful of the hardship that the delay on the issuance of identity card has caused our students, but we appeal for their understanding,” part of the memo read.

It promised to convene meeting of Student’s Welfare Board which is a statutory committee of the Senate to discuss students’ welfare issues so that a lasting solution could be proffered.

