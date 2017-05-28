UJ campaign to empower ‘missing middle’ students surges ahead, R147 million raised – Citizen
Citizen
UJ campaign to empower 'missing middle' students surges ahead, R147 million raised
The University of Johannesburg's (UJ) “missing middle” students funding campaign has, in just five months, raised R147 million and thus exceeded its 2017 year-end target of R120 million, the university said on Sunday. The feat came after the …
UJ raises R147m for 'missing middle' students
