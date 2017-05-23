Pages Navigation Menu

UK Court Mocks Ibori, Awards Him £1 Damages For Unlawful Detention – SaharaReporters.com

Posted on May 23, 2017


SaharaReporters.com

UK Court Mocks Ibori, Awards Him £1 Damages For Unlawful Detention
SaharaReporters.com
Former Delta State governor, Mr. James Ibori, on Monday, won a United Kingdom High Court declaration that he was unlawfully detained, with the court awarding a derisory £1 in damages. Mr. Ibori, who left the United Kingdom on 3 February after
