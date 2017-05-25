UK diplomat Andrew Fleming and wife rock Nigeria clothes (photos) – NAIJ.COM
NAIJ.COM
UK diplomat Andrew Fleming and wife rock Nigeria clothes (photos)
In a bid to show support for the Nigerian culture in Asia, the United Kingdom diplomat, Andrew Fleming and his wife have been captured wearing Nigerian attire. Mrs Fleming was seen rocking a beautiful pink and blue Ankara while the diplomat was decked …
See British diplomat Andrew Fleming rocking Nigerian attire with his wife
This post was syndicated from Entertainment - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
