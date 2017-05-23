Pages Navigation Menu

UK Govt. Issues Statement On Manchester Blast

Posted on May 23, 2017

Following the blast which struck the Manchester Arena where pop singer Ariana Grande was performing at about 10:35pm UK time on Monday, May 22, 2017, a total of 19 persons have been reported dead. The blast which is suspected to be a terror attack according to report also left a total of 50 persons injured.…

