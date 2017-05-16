Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

UK inflation rate at fastest since 2013 – MarketWatch

Posted on May 16, 2017 in Business | 0 comments


Financial Express

UK inflation rate at fastest since 2013
MarketWatch
LONDON–U.K. consumer prices rose at the fastest pace in over three years, data showed, suggesting Britons are facing a living-standards squeeze as the country heads into a general election and begins its exit from the European Union. Annual inflation
Prices rising faster than wages and this is just a Brexit downpaymentThe Independent
Slovaks in the UK Don't Perceive Brexit as a Threat to Their JobsPoliticalCritique.org

all 19 news articles »

This post was syndicated from Business - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.