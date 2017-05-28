UK Police Show Photo of Concert Bomber, Ask Public for Info – FOX40
UK Police Show Photo of Concert Bomber, Ask Public for Info
MANCHESTER, England (AP) — British police on Saturday released surveillance-camera images of the Manchester concert bomber on the night of the attack as they appealed for more information about his final days. Authorities said they had made major …
