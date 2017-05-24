UK raises terror threat: Are more attacks expected? – CNN
UK raises terror threat: Are more attacks expected?
(CNN) In the wake of a terrorist attack in Manchester which killed more than 20, British Prime Minister Theresa May late Tuesday announced the United Kingdom had raised its threat level to "critical" – its maximum level. It was a startling announcement …
Britain's security alert level raised to 'critical'
Manchester attack: UK terror threat level raised to critical
Soldiers to patrol UK streets as threat raised to critical after Manchester bombing
