UK raises threat level amid fears of another terrorist attack

Posted on May 23, 2017

The United Kingdom terror threat level has been raised from severe to critical, a sign that a terrorist attack is considered imminent. Prime Minister Theresa May made the announcement in a live television statement from Downing Street. The development came 24 hours after the Manchester Arena attack, in which 22 people were killed and 59 […]

