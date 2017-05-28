#UKZNMedBust: Varsity works with Hawks to ID fraud beneficiaries – Independent Online
#UKZNMedBust: Varsity works with Hawks to ID fraud beneficiaries
Durban – The University of KwaZulu-Natal's (UKZN) forensic services department has been working very closely with law enforcement agencies since the beginning of the investigation which led to the arrests of members of a syndicate responsible for …
UKZN cracks down after syndicate selling spots at medical school uncovered
