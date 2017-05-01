Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

UN airlifts aid into Angola for DRC asylum seekers – Eyewitness News

Posted on May 1, 2017 in Africa | 0 comments


Notice: Undefined index: extension in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/themes/Aggregate/epanel/custom_functions.php on line 1173
UN airlifts aid into Angola for DRC asylum seekers – Eyewitness News

Eyewitness News

UN airlifts aid into Angola for DRC asylum seekers
Eyewitness News
A UN team of investigators said this month that it had uncovered 40 mass grave sites and killings of more than 400 people in Kasai. FILE: A flag of the UNited Nations floats at their Genevaâ€™s offices. Picture: AFP. Angola · United Nations High …

and more »

This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.