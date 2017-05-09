UN calls for support to help release the remaining Chibok girls

The United Nation has seeked for help from the international community to support the Nigerian government in its efforts to ensure the release of the over 100 Chibok schoolgirls who are still in captive of Boko Haram. It also welcomed the recent release of 82 Chibok girls in North-Eastern Nigeria and appealed to all citizens …

The post UN calls for support to help release the remaining Chibok girls appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

