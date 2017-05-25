UN chief condemns attacks on hospitals, medical staff

Parties to conflicts are treating hospitals and clinics as targets rather than respecting them as sanctuaries, UN Secretary-General António Guterres warned on Thursday.

Guterres, who gave the warning during a Security Council debate on the Protection of Civilians in Armed Violence, regretted that civilians continued to bear the brunt of such attacks.

“Despite our efforts, civilians continue to bear the brunt of conflict around the world,” Guterres told the 15-member body, stressing that attacks on medical staff and facilities continue in conflict zones.

“These unrelenting attacks on civilians, coupled with lack of access to aid, are also playing a major role in creating conflict-driven famines that threaten 20 million people in Nigeria, Somalia, South Sudan and Yemen.”

The UN chief recalled that last year, the Council took specific action to improve the protection of medical care during conflict by adopting Resolution 2286 of former Secretary-General Ban Ki-moon.

Guterres noted his predecessor’s recommendations for the swift implementation of this resolution, which platforms to enhance respect for the norms of international humanitarian law.

The recommendations, among others, urged ‘States and all parties to armed conflict to develop effective measures to prevent and address acts of violence, attacks and threats against medical personnel and humanitarian personnel exclusively engaged in medical duties’

“But on the ground, little has changed,” Guterres warned, citing statistics from the World Health Organisation showing that attacks on medical care took place in at least 20 countries affected by conflict in 2016.

In Syria, Physicians for Human Rights has documented more than 400 attacks on medical facilities with more than 800 medical staff killed, and more than half of all medical facilities are closed.

Similarly, in South Sudan, after years of attacks, less than 50 per cent of medical facilities are functional in areas affected by conflict.

“These attacks are evidence of a broader trend: parties to conflict are treating hospitals and health clinics as targets, rather than respecting them as sanctuaries,” Guterres said.

“We must also tackle the causes of displacement. That means addressing the root causes of conflicts by investing in inclusive and sustainable development, promoting all human rights.

These rights are civil, political, economic, social and cultural; and the rule of law, strengthening governance and institutions, and enhancing mediation capacity, from communities to national governments.

“No one is winning today’s wars; everyone is losing. I appeal to all leaders, parties to conflict and those with influence to bring these raging conflicts to an end.

“And to do all in their power to prevent new ones from erupting; preventing and ending conflict is my first priority as Secretary-General.

“I call on you all to make it yours, for the sake of the millions of civilians who are suffering around the world,” he said.

The post UN chief condemns attacks on hospitals, medical staff appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

