Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

UN chief tells Macron he looks forward to France’s engagement

Posted on May 10, 2017 in News, World | 0 comments

United Nations general secretary Antonio Guterres. PHOTO:JOSE MANUEL RIBEIRO / AFP

Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on Tuesday telephoned French President-elect Emmanuel Macron to say that he looks forward to France’s strong engagement in global affairs, his spokesman said.

The election of Macron is welcome news at the United Nations as it struggles to ward off threats of US funding cuts.

During the phone call, Guterres told Macron “that he looks forward to the strong engagement of France in the multilateral system,” UN spokesman Stephane Dujarric said.

Macron has promised to defend the Paris agreement on climate change and to work with partners to resolve international crises.

The UN chief is hoping to schedule an early meeting with Macron, whose inauguration is on Sunday.

Guterres and Macron met in December when the then-candidate for the French presidency was in New York to meet with French expatriates.

This post was syndicated from The Guardian Nigeria Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.