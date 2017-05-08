UN Global Safety Week: FRSC Seeks Collaboration Against Speed Related Crashes
BY DONATUS NADI, Lafia
The Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), Nasarawa state Command has
called for support and collaboration from all and sundry in tackling
and reducing the rate of Road Traffic Crashes (RTC) caused by over
speeding by motorists.
Mrs. Faustina Alegbe, Sector Commander of the FRSC in Nasarawa state
made this known in a press briefing with newsmen in Lafia on Monday to
kick start the 4th United Nations Global Road Safety Week which begins
on May 8 to May 14, 2017.
Alegbe, represented by Mr. Emmanuel Ajongbade, FRSC Deputy Corps
Commander in Nasarawa state, said reducing speed had become a top
priority given the fact that most RTC was caused by high speed on
Nigerian highways.
She added that the high rate of speed related RTC in the state and the
country in general coinciding with the theme of 4th UN Global Road
Safety week encouraged the command to use the opportunity to rally all
road users including pedestrians to reach a common ground on speed.
“Our goal is to ensure that activities lined up throughout the week is
well and fully attended to achieve the objective of enlightening the
general public on issues relating to speed on the highway for which it
is meant for.
“We have looked at speed as a source of Road Traffic Crashes in the
country. We will use this opportunity to sensitize people on ways of
managing speed and reduce road traffic crashes,” She said.
She revealed that apart from a sensitization campaign that will be
held within the week, Nasarawa state FRSC command will pay advocacy
visits to various stakeholders in the stake to seek for stronger
collaboration with regards to safety for road users.
“We will be meeting with commissioners and officials of the
ministries of justice, health, information, works and transport, an
official from the World Health Organization, the red cross, our
special marshalls, various transport unions including fleet operators
and pedestrians.
“This is because the issue of speed is very important. We will also
have a radio talk show with stakeholders to discuss on the issue of
speed. Even religious institutions are not left out as we will be
visiting the mosque on friday and attend a church service on Sunday,”
She said.
