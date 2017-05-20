Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

UN hails Nigeria’s Countering Terrorism

Posted on May 20, 2017 in News | 0 comments

UN agency on counter-terrorism has praised Nigeria for its stand against terrorism and described the country as active member and long-standing partner in counter-terrorism work. Dr Jehangir Khan, Director, Counter Terrorism Implementation Task Force (CTITF) and United Nations Counter Terrorism Centre (UNCCCT), made the commendation at the graduation of 35 Nigerian aviation security Master Trainers […]

UN hails Nigeria’s Countering Terrorism

Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.