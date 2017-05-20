UN hails Nigeria’s Countering Terrorism

UN agency on counter-terrorism has praised Nigeria for its stand against terrorism and described the country as active member and long-standing partner in counter-terrorism work. Dr Jehangir Khan, Director, Counter Terrorism Implementation Task Force (CTITF) and United Nations Counter Terrorism Centre (UNCCCT), made the commendation at the graduation of 35 Nigerian aviation security Master Trainers […]

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

