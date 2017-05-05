UN Rights Chief Says Ethiopia Blocked Access to Protest Areas – World Politics Review
|
Newsweek
|
UN Rights Chief Says Ethiopia Blocked Access to Protest Areas
World Politics Review
ADDIS ABABA, Ethiopia (AP) — Ethiopian officials have blocked United Nations access to areas that experienced deadly protests during one of the country's most violent periods in recent memory, the U.N. human rights chief said Thursday. Zeid Ra'ad …
UN Rights Chief 'Concerned' About a 'Series of Crucial Issues' in Ethiopia
UN human rights chief pushes for Ethiopia unrest inquiry
UN Renews Calls to Investigate Deadly Anti-Government Protests in Ethiopia
This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!