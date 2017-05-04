Ethiopia must allow for UN probe into protest deaths – Rights chief – africanews
africanews
Ethiopia must allow for UN probe into protest deaths – Rights chief
The United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights, Zeid Ra'ad Al Hussein, has reiterated his request for Ethiopia to allow independent investigators to probe deaths rising from anti-government protests. ADVERTISING. ADVERTISING. inRead invented …
UN human rights chief urges Ethiopia to allow opposition
U.N. human rights chief pushes for inquiry into Ethiopia unrest
