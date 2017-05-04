Pages Navigation Menu

UN says aid worker kidnaps, roadblocks soar in famine-threatened Somalia

Posted on May 4, 2017

The UN says kidnapping of aid workers and extortion at checkpoints are on the rise in Somalia and it is hindering efforts to prevent the country slipping into renewed famine. The UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) said in the first 27 days of April, 13 humanitarian workers were abducted. OCHA said…

