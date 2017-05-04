UN says aid worker kidnaps, roadblocks soar in famine-threatened Somalia

The UN says kidnapping of aid workers and extortion at checkpoints are on the rise in Somalia and it is hindering efforts to prevent the country slipping into renewed famine. The UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) said in the first 27 days of April, 13 humanitarian workers were abducted. OCHA said…

The post UN says aid worker kidnaps, roadblocks soar in famine-threatened Somalia appeared first on The Herald Nigeria.

This post was syndicated from The Herald Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

