UN to tackle famine in Nigeria with $24m

United Nations, UN, said it has set aside $24 million to tackle the looming famine and deep humanitarian crisis in Nigeria, this year. A statement sent to Nigerian Pilot yesterday from the UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs, OCHA, in Abuja, said the Nigerian Humanitarian Fund, NHF, would get $80 million by the end […]

