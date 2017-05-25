Pages Navigation Menu

UN to tackle famine in Nigeria with $24m

Posted on May 25, 2017 in News | 0 comments

United Nations, UN, said it has set aside $24 million to tackle the looming famine and deep humanitarian crisis in Nigeria, this year. A statement sent to Nigerian Pilot yesterday from the UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs, OCHA, in Abuja, said the Nigerian Humanitarian Fund, NHF, would get $80 million by the end […]

This post was syndicated from Nigerian Pilot: Nigerian Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

