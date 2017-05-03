Unai Emery Almost Certain To Remain Manager Of Paris Saint-Germain
Unai Emery is almost certain to stay at Paris Saint-Germain this summer, according to the agent of PSG midfielder Thiago Motta.
Emery arrived in the French capital last summer after a trophy-laden stint at Sevilla but PSG look set to miss out on the Ligue 1 title in his first season in charge.
The Spaniard has also been linked with a summer switch to Roma but Alessandro Canovi, who represents PSG star Motta, says PSG are highly unlikely to change manager at the end of the season.
“Emery to Roma? I am sure that Emery will stay at PSG. He has a long contract and the esteem of the president. I would say it’s 99% [certain] that he will stay,” he is quoted by AS.
“We have seen fantastic things this season. Everyone remembers the last minute in Barcelona, but it was just a moment of madness. It will be difficult to win Ligue 1 this year and finishing second, for this club, is failure, but he must continue.”
