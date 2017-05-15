Pages Navigation Menu

Unbeaten Rafael Nadal defeats Dominic Thiem to win 5th Madrid Open title

Posted on May 15, 2017 in News | 0 comments

Can anyone stop Rafael Nadal on clay this season? The Spaniard was on form once again on Sunday as he defeats Dominic Thiem 7-6 (10-8) 6-4 to win his fifth Madrid Open title and moves into the world’s top four. According to BBC Sport, Nadal will be confirmed as the new world number four, replacing 18-time Grand Slam […]

