Unbelievable!! See The Moment Pastor Paul Sanyangore Called God On Phone During Church Service..And This Happened (Photo/Video)
A Zimbabwean pastor has filmed himself receiving a phone call “directly from God” during a church service.
Pastor Paul Sanyangore from Victory World International Ministries Church was filmed “speaking to God” while pacing back and forth during service in March while a female member of the congregation knelt down in church.
“Hello‚ is this heaven?” the pastor asks as the congregation look on in disbelief.
“I have a woman here‚ what do you have to say about her?” the pastor asked ‘heaven’.
“Ahh. Oh‚ I should ask her who is Sibo‚” he says.
At one point the pastor asks on the phone‚ “what else papa God” he then relays another message to the woman on her knees.
“God is telling me to ask you why he is showing a heart”.
“He is saying we should pray for your children‚ two of them … He is saying one is epileptic the other one is asthmatic.”
The pastor screams “heaven is online”. He ends off the phone call saying to the woman‚ “Your story has changed”.
In an interview with Bulawayo 24, the pastor said that he would soon share God’s number so that anyone could call him.
The post Unbelievable!! See The Moment Pastor Paul Sanyangore Called God On Phone During Church Service..And This Happened (Photo/Video) appeared first on Ngyab.
Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here
This post was syndicated from Ngyab. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!