Uncharted Movie Casts Spider-Man Star Tom Holland as Nathan Drake – IGN India

Posted on May 23, 2017


Uncharted Movie Casts Spider-Man Star Tom Holland as Nathan Drake
The latest Spider-Man, Tom Holland will play Nathan Drake in the long-gestating Uncharted movie. According to Deadline, the movie will be set around the sequence in Uncharted 3: Drake's Deception in which a young Nathan first meets his mentor, Sullivan
