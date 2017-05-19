Underdevelopment: CAN blames lack of leadership training

By Olayinka Latona

LAGOS State chapter of the Christian Association of Nigeria, CAN, has blamed inadequate leadership training for the nation’s socio-political challenges.

Chairman of the state CAN, Apostle Alexander Bamgbola said this while addressing participants at a Leadership Workshop for State and Local Government Christian Leaders in Lagos.

Bamgbola expressed dismay over the absence of training and retraining programmes in several sectors of the nation which, he said, had over the years undermined Nigeria’s development.

Delivering his paper titled: “Stewardship in Christian Leadership”, the cleric said the need for workshops for political and religious leaders could not be over-emphasized as the country is in dire need of faithful, committed, knowledgeable and visionary leaders who will take the country to its promised land.

Bamgbola also urged Christian clerics to understand that as stewards, they must use the resources entrusted to them to give better quality of life to mankind.

The post Underdevelopment: CAN blames lack of leadership training appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

