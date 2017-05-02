Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Understand the Difference Between Sleeping & Pretending – Governor Ganduje Replies Critics

Posted on May 2, 2017 in News | 0 comments

Governor Abdullahi Ganduje of Kano has replied critics who accused him of sleeping and not working. He stated this during an interactive session with labour unions as part of May Day celebration at the Government House, Kano.‎ He said that his political opponents could not differentiate between sleeping and pretending.‎ “My opponents always complain that […]

This post was syndicated from BellaNaija. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.