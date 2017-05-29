Unemployment rate hits over 210m globally – ILO

The International Labour Organisation (ILO) has said that over 210 million people are unemployed globally and that by 2030 the world would need 600 million jobs extra. Mr Luc Cortebeeck, Vice-President of Governing Body of ILO said this at the just concluded Training Course for Media Professionals on “Communicating Labour Rights” in the International Training Centre of the ILO. The training course, which was the first phase, was tagged face-to face that commenced on May 22 and ended May 27.

