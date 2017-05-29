Unemployment rate hits over 210m globally – ILO – Guardian (blog)
Unemployment rate hits over 210m globally – ILO
The International Labour Organisation (ILO) has said that over 210 million people are unemployed globally and that by 2030 the world would need 600 million jobs extra. Mr Luc Cortebeeck, Vice-President of Governing Body of ILO said this at the just …
