Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Unemployment rate hits over 210m globally – ILO – Vanguard

Posted on May 29, 2017 in World | 0 comments


Vanguard

Unemployment rate hits over 210m globally – ILO
Vanguard
The International Labour Organisation (ILO) has said that over 210 million people are unemployed globally and that by 2030 the world would need 600 million jobs extra. Mr Luc Cortebeeck, Vice-President of Governing Body of ILO said this at the just …

and more »

This post was syndicated from World - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.