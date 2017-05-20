Pages Navigation Menu

UNESCO to empower 50,000 girls, women in ICT

Posted on May 20, 2017 in News | 0 comments

UNESCO will launch the second phase of its project to empower illiterate girls and women in low Performing Junior Secondary Schools through Information Communication Technology in Bauchi State on Tuesday, an official has said. The project is targeted at 50,000 girls and women, Mr Olushola Macaulay, the National Officer, Communication and Information, UNESCO, said in […]

