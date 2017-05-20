UNESCO to empower 50000 girls, women on ICT – The Nation Newspaper
|
The Nation Newspaper
|
UNESCO to empower 50000 girls, women on ICT
The Nation Newspaper
The United Nations Education, Scientific and Cultural Organisation (UNESCO) will launch the second phase of its project to empower illiterate girls and women in low performing junior secondary schools through Information Communication Technology (ICT) …
This post was syndicated from World - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!