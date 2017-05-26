UNIBEN Student Stabs friend In The Head

Bad stories about UNIBEN continue to increase as an undergraduate student of University of Benin, Ekewan campus, named Heritage is currently hospitalized after being stabbed in the head by her fellow student, Becky, who is reportedly supposed to be a friend. The victim’s sister claims the argument started over a wrapper, before it escalated into this …

