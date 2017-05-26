Pages Navigation Menu

UNIBEN Student Stabs friend In The Head

Posted on May 26, 2017 in Education

Bad stories about UNIBEN continue to increase as an undergraduate student of University of Benin, Ekewan campus, named Heritage is currently hospitalized after being stabbed in the head by her fellow student, Becky, who is reportedly supposed to be a friend. The victim’s sister claims the argument started over a wrapper, before it escalated into this …

The post UNIBEN Student Stabs friend In The Head appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

