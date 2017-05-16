UNICEF attributes success to traditional rulers

The United Nations Children Emergency Fund has attribute the success off its programmes in Zamfara to effective community mobilisation by traditional rulers in the state. The UNICEF Country Representative in Nigeria, Mr Mohammed Fall, said this on Tuesday at the palace of the Emir of Maradun, Alhaji Garba Tambari, during a courtesy visit. Fall said […]

