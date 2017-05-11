UNICEF commends release of Chibok girls, laments they may find it difficult to rebuild their lives

United Nations Children Fund, UNICEF has said that the release of the 80 Chibok school girls who were abducted three years ago by Boko Haran insurgents three years ago is a welcome by government but laments that the girls may find it difficult to rebuild their lives. In a press release sent to Nigerian Pilot […]

This post was syndicated from Nigerian Pilot: Nigerian Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

