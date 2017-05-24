UNICEF, NOA teach rural women better ways to maintain good health

By Anayo Okoli

UMUAHIA—THE United Nations International Children’s Education Fund, UNICEF, in collaboration with the National Orientation Agency, NOA has designed a new approach to ensure strict compliance to Essential Family Practices (EFP) by rural women and families.

The new method tagged, Theater For Development (TFD), is designed to be an interactive session with the rural communities where they pour out their complaints and problems and receive advise by UNICEF/NOA officials aimed at helping them to solve the problems.

Addressing one of the sessions at Avonkwu autonomous community, Olokoro in Umuahia South Council Area of Abia State, last week, the Abia State Director of NOA, Dr. Ngozi Uduma explained that the programme would allow communities to write their own stories and perform in a drama based on the messages that emerge from the storytelling process.

She said that 36 communities drawn from three Council areas of Umuahia South, Ugwunagbo and Ohafia, spreading the three senatorial districts of the State, have been selected for pilot programmes.

According to her, through TFD programme, communities would get involved on issues concerning essential family practices, benefits of antenatal and post natal services, child labour and trafficking among others.

Dr. Uduma told the women that regular antenatal service at least four times before child birth goes a long way to save both the mother and the child from health hazards, death and other hazards during child birth.

She also reminded them of the benefits of exclusive breastfeeding, saying that exclusive breastfeeding saves money and protects the child from many communicable diseases.

Also addressing the women, the Umuahia South Council Health Educator, Mrs. Blessing Ochiabuto reminded them of the benefits of child immunization; exclusive breastfeeding; personal hygiene, sanitation/proper hand wash; dangers of self medication; and dangers of the use of hard drugs.

