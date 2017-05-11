Pages Navigation Menu

UNICEF procures 2.5b doses of vaccines for children worldwide

Posted on May 11, 2017 in Health | 0 comments

UNICEF has said that in 2016 it procured 2.5 billion doses of vaccines to children in nearly 100 countries, thereby reaching almost half of the world’s children under the age of five. According to a statement sent from UNICEF Office in Abuja to Nigerian Pilot yesterday, the figure released during World Immunization Week; makes UNICEF […]

