UNICEF releases N53m for girls education in Zamfara

The UNICEF on Monday disbursed N53 million to 209 School Based Management Committees (SBMCs) for the improvement of girl-child education in Zamfara. Making the presentation at the Government House in Gusau, the Chief of UNICEF Sokoto Field office, Mr Mohammed Mohiuddin, said the fund was part of an intervention on Girl Education Project Phase 3 (GEP 3) by the UKAID/DFID and managed by the UNICEF. The project, he said, was designed to be implemented over eight years, from 2012 to 2020, during which one million additional girls were expected to be enrolled and retained in schools in the five states under the scheme.

This post was syndicated from The NEWS. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

