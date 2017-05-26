Pages Navigation Menu

UNICEF to protect vulnerable children in Anambra, Cross River, Benue

UNITED Nations International Children’s Fund, UNICEF, has reassured its commitment to assist Anambra State government in ensuring that children’s rights are absolutely protected. The chief of field office, UNICEF Enugu, Dr Ibrahim Conteh gave this hint during the UNICEF/ European Union Anambra State government’s mid -year review of WASH programming in Awka yesterday. The event, […]

