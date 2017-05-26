UNICEF to protect vulnerable children in Anambra, Cross River, Benue
UNITED Nations International Children’s Fund, UNICEF, has reassured its commitment to assist Anambra State government in ensuring that children’s rights are absolutely protected. The chief of field office, UNICEF Enugu, Dr Ibrahim Conteh gave this hint during the UNICEF/ European Union Anambra State government’s mid -year review of WASH programming in Awka yesterday. The event, […]
This post was syndicated from Nigerian Pilot: Nigerian Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!