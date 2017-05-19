Pages Navigation Menu

Uniforms, ID cards now compulsory for airport officials – FG

Posted on May 19, 2017

New executive order signed May 18 by Acting President Yemo Osinbajo now compels all airport officials to be in uniform and always wear their identification cards.

Officials are no longer allowed to appear in mufti while on official duty.

The order also mandates that no airport and security official should provide bag carrying services for non-designated persons.

All agencies have been instructed to streamline their operations and carry out their activities from a single desk.

