UNIJOS Bans Indecent Dressing, Orders Arrest Of Culprits
The management of the University of Jos (UNIJOS) has banned any form of indecent dressing by students within the community of the institution.
The leadership of the university also directed its security agencies to arrest any student culpable of the offence, warning that improperly dressed students would be barred from entering offices and attending lecturers.
The Vice-Chancellor of UNIJOS, Prof Sebastian Maimako, gave the directive in Jos on Wednesday during the matriculation ceremony for 7,000 students for the 2016/2017 academic session.
Maimako said 31,759 candidates chose UNIJOS as their first choice with 25,785 for the Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination and 5,974 for Direct Entry in the 2016/2017 session.
The VC said although the social media had remained the vogue of the present society, it should not be used for negative reasons.
He said, “In line with the extant rules of the university, no student is permitted to publish anything concerning the university without the written permission of the vice-chancellor through the registrar.”
