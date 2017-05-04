Pages Navigation Menu

UNIJOS warns students against use of social media, bans indecent dressing

Posted on May 4, 2017 in Education | 0 comments

The management of the University of Jos (UNJIOS), has warned its students against using social media to publish anything negative about the institution. The Vice-Chancellor of the school, Professor Sebastian Maimako, gave the directive on Wednesday during the matriculation ceremony for 7,000 students ahead of the new session. Maimako stated that students must obtain written […]

