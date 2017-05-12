UNILAG Alumni Association unveil compendium in honour of Sofoluwe

By Dayo Adesulu

The Chairman, Lagos State branch, University of Lagos Alumni Association, Dr. Lukumon Adeoti, has said that the association will today unveil a compendium in honour of its late former Vice Chancellor, Professor Babatunde Sofoluwe.

Speaking at press briefing held at UNILAG, he noted that the collection of the compendium would include love letters as well as the first and last academic papers of the late don.

Announcing the fifth Babatunde Sofoluwe Memorial Lecture scheduled to hold this week Friday in Lagos, Adeoti said the late Vice Chancellor contributed immensely to UNILAG Alumni.

According to Adeoti, the late academic, who was a former Dean of the Faculty of Science, UNILAG and former Deputy Vice Chancellor, Management Services, was the third alumnus to emerge VC of the institution. Sofoluwe died in 2012 at the age of 62.

He said: “ Sofoluwe was an embodiment of simplicity. He commanded great respect and goodwill. We are proud of him as a person and as an academic. He was a stamp collector and because of his enviable stature, we are launching a compendium of some of his works as part of the activities to honour him.

He disclosed that the Vice Chancellor, Sokoto State University, Professor Nuhu Yaqub was expected to deliver the lecture titled, ‘The Administration and Management of a University in a recessed Economy.’

Meanwhile, the Managing Director, Mobil Oil Nigeria Plc, Mr. Tunji Oyebanji is expected to chairman the occasion.

The post UNILAG Alumni Association unveil compendium in honour of Sofoluwe appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

