UNILAG student brought to us dead – LUTH

By Dayo Adesulu

LAGOS—Miss Ariyibi Ayomide, a 100 Level student of the Department of Business Administration, University of Lagos, UNILAG, who allegedly drank poison, was brought to Lagos University Teaching Hospital, LUTH, dead, a top management staff of the hospital confirmed to Vanguard, yesterday.

The staff said: “She was brought in dead and that makes it a coroner’s case. Only the coroner can confirm the cause of death after the protocol of an autopsy. Until such confirmation, it remains suspected suicide.”

The story, which went viral on social media, has it that Ayomide, last Thursday, was accused of theft by her roommates at the Amina Hostel, UNILAG, which she denied. But when her bags were searched, the missing items, according to reports, were found.

The roomates booed and called her names, which made Ayomide to call her mother, who reportedly went to the hostel the following day (Friday) to settle the issue. Her mother paid for the items, which the roommates valued at N2,000.

Ayomide then followed her mother home, with the roommates still booing her.

On getting home, her mother, who is said to be a UNILAG staff, came back to her duty post, leaving Ayomide alone at home.

When she returned in the evening, she met Ayomide in pains. In her dying state, Ayomide pointed at the empty container of a poisonous substance.

The mother rushed her to LUTH, where she was confirmed dead.

Meanwhile, a staff of UNILAG, who does not want his name in print, confirmed the incident, adding that Ayomide was indeed accused of theft by her roommates and eventually confirmed dead at LUTH.

