Unilever Shareholders approve 10kobo gross per share for FY 2016 – Daily Trust

The shareholders of Unilever Nigeria Plc at its 92nd Annual General Meeting, approved the Board of Directors proposal for a dividend payout of N378,000,330 that is 10 kobo gross per share which represent an increase of 100 per cent from 2015 …
