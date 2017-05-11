Pages Navigation Menu

Unilever Shareholders approve 10kobo gross per share for FY 2016 – Daily Trust

Posted on May 11, 2017


Unilever Shareholders approve 10kobo gross per share for FY 2016
The shareholders of Unilever Nigeria Plc at its 92nd Annual General Meeting, approved the Board of Directors proposal for a dividend payout of N378,000,330 that is 10 kobo gross per share which represent an increase of 100 per cent from 2015
