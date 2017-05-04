Pages Navigation Menu

UNILORIN Gets NUC’s Full Accreditation For 23 Of Its Courses

Posted on May 4, 2017 in Education, News

The National Universities Commission (NUC) has given full accreditation to 23 academic programmes presented by the University of Ilorin to the commission. This was disclosed by the NUC Executive Secretary, Prof. Abubakar Rasheed, in a letter he wrote to the Vice-Chancellor of the university, Prof. AbdulGaniyu Ambali on Tuesday. According to the letter, the full …

