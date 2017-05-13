UNIMAID bomb blasts delay UTME
Multiple suicide bomb attacks at the University of Maiduguri(UNIMAID), on Saturday, delayed the commencement of the Computer-Based Test for the Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination,(UTME) candidates at centres in the university. Nigerian Pilot, reported that three suicide bombers,early today detonated their explosives, at the gate of the University killing a security guard and injuring one soldier. […]
This post was syndicated from Nigerian Pilot: Nigerian Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!