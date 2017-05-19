UNIMAID: Suicide Bombers Die In Attempt To Attack Female Hostel

Three male suicide-bombers were killed while attempting to attack a female hostel in the University of Maiduguri (UNIMAID), the Borno State capital, on Thursday night.

The bombers at about 23.45 attempted to enter the female hostel, but were stopped by eagle-eyed security men.

A student leader in the university, Abu Hanifa Babati confirmed that one of the explosion occurred around the female BOT Hostel.

He said another explosion occurred around the Faculty of Veterinary Medicine.

It was gathered that one of the bombers hurriedly detonated the Improvised Explosive Device (IED), strapped on his body, killing himself and injuring three security men.

Victor Isuku, the spokesperson of the Borno police command said:

“On 18/5/2017 at about 2350hrs, three male suicide bombers with IEDs strapped to their bodies, gained entry into the premises of university of Maiduguri. ”In an attempt to enter the female hostels, they were intercepted by security operatives. “One of the bombers hurriedly detonated his IED vest, killing himself instantly. “The other two bombers detonated their near a construction site also within the proximity of the University premises, killing themselves alone. ”Three university security personnel reported injured. Scene visited by EOD personnel and normalcy restored.”

It was the fourth attack on the school since January.

The post UNIMAID: Suicide Bombers Die In Attempt To Attack Female Hostel appeared first on 360Nobs.com.

This post was syndicated from 360Nobs.com. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

